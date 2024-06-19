Electricity KYC Update Scam: Telecom Department Takes Action Against 392 Mobile Handsets; 31,740 Numbers May Be Barred

Screengrabs of messages | Department of Telecommunication

The Department of Telecommunication of the Government of India has announced that it has taken action in what is being called the electricity KYC update scam.

According to a circular by the department, released on the Press Information Bureau website, the authority has taken action against as many as 392 mobile handsets, that were involved in the scam.

In addition, a whopping 31,740 mobile numbers that were connected to these scamming phones are also under scrutiny and would require re-verification, essentially putting their usage in jeopardy.

Over 30,000 Numbers Barred

The scam took shape as charlatans used multiple connections to send messages entailing spurious and duplicitous links through SMS and WhatsApp.

These messages would push their potential victims into taking immediate and coercive action under the garb of pending KYC updates for their electricity connection. Users were threatened with immediate disconnection of their electricity service if their messages were not followed.

These systems would then be deployed to take unilateral control of one's device, resulting in reputational and pecuniary harm.

In the statement released, the department said, "The DoT utilized the Chakshu portal for reporting and analyzing fraudulent activities, initially identifying five suspect numbers. The portal’s AI-driven analysis revealed that 392 handsets linked to 31,740 mobile numbers were involved in such fraudulent activities."

The department further said, "The DoT has directed all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for Pan India IMEI based blocking of 392 mobile handsets misused in cybercrime, financial frauds."

To secure one's online presence, one should make the effort to follow some of the most fundamental steps to elude harm.

Never click on a suspicious link that is on offer

If the malware is installed accidentally or by an error of judgement, immediate measures should be taken to ward off any further harm.

Report any anomalies that are observed in the system

Most importantly, stay alert and look out for discrepancies