Electric two-wheeler sales rise 132% in 2021: SMEV

The total sales of electric two-wheelers, in the 12-month period (January-December) in 2021 increased by 132 per cent over the corresponding year 2020, according to Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).

SMEV added that the total sales of E2W during the period rose to 233,971 E2W as against 100,736 units sold in 2020.

The low speed E2Ws has had negative growth in the last two quarters of 2021, stated industry body.

SMEV said that high-speed E2Ws, registered a whopping 425 per cent growth.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:38 AM IST