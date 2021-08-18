e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:46 PM IST

Elara India Opportunities Fund picks up a stake in Karda Constructions Ltd

As per bulk deal data available on BSE, Elara India Opportunities Fund has picked up 9,61,340 shares at Rs 21.50 on August 17, 2021

Elara India Opportunities Fund Ltd. has picked up a stake in BSE and NSE listed Karda Constructions Ltd. (KCL) , a real estate developer.

As per bulk deal data available on BSE, Elara India Opportunities Fund has picked up 9,61,340 shares at Rs 21.50 on August 17, 2021.

Recently the company had announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total income rose from Rs. 1776.95 lakhs (Q1FY21) to Rs. 2028.76 (Q1FY22), a Y-O-Y increase of 14 percent. The profit after tax (PAT) saw massive growth, from Rs. 174.46 Lakhs (Q1FY21) to Rs. 614.24 (Q1FY22), an increase of 252 percent.

The company's business activity falls within two business segments - Development of Real Estate Properties and Civil Contracting Business.
Karda Constructions Ltd is a First-Generation Construction Company in Maharashtra and Western India with a disciplined and professional approach.

It was founded and promoted by Naresh Karda in 2007.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:46 PM IST
