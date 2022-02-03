EKI Energy Services rolls out new arm for sustainability services; offers ESG frameworks, climate advisory, others

Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKIESL) on Thursday announced the launch of its new arm for sustainability services.

The new business arm will offer an exhaustive bouquet of strategic solutions such as ESG frameworks, Green Ratings & Credentials and Climate Advisory amongst others, that will enable companies to fast-track their climate goals, according to a company statement.

The new Sustainability Service arm will offer specialized and customized solutions to companies across all business sectors including startups, corporates, government bodies and business conglomerates amongst others across the globe.

''We have set up this new business arm with this strategic thought process and we aim to first educate companies on the importance of being climate conscious and then onboard them to adopt sustainable practices,'' Manish Dabkara, CMD & CEO, EKI Energy Services said in the statement.

The company has also established a new team who will together enhance the service delivery of the sustainable solutions to clients.

The EKIESL's recently appointed Head of Business Development – Navin Mathur will be leading the new arm.

As part of its revamped offerings, the new business arm will design customized strategic roadmaps with definitive goals and also enable companies to align their ESG and climate goals to global standards and policy guidelines.

With EKIESL’s customized reporting and tracking, companies will now be able to measure their real-time progress.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:32 PM IST