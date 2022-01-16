Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 2.34 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL leads

Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping ₹2,34,161.58 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL, Infosys and TCS emerging as the major gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) surged to Rs.₹69,503.71 crore to reach Rs.17,17,265.94 crore.

While Infosys added Rs. 48,385.63 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market valuation surged to over Rs.₹42,317.15 crore to Rs.14,68,245.97 crore.

HDFC's valuation gained Rs.₹21,125.41 crore to Rs.4,91,426.13 crore, while ICICI Bank surged to over Rs.18,650.77 crore to reach Rs. 5,69,511.37 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs.2,854.33 crore to Rs.8,56,439.28 crore, while valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) were lower by ₹Rs. 12,217.88 crore to Rs. 5,55,560.85 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) market capitalisation (m-cap) surged by ₹Rs.15,127.22 crore to Rs.4,53,593.38 crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation gained by Rs.8,760.41 crore to stand at Rs.3,95,810.41 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:07 PM IST