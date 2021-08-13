e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 04:27 PM IST

EID Parry reports standalone Q1 net loss at Rs 33.10 cr; total income declines by 9%

PTI
EID Parry had registered standalone profit at Rs 225.65 crore In Q1 of FY2021/ Representational image | Photo by Jan Mesaros from Pixabay

Sugar and nutraceuticals company EID Parry has reported a standalone net loss for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 at Rs 33.10 crore, the Murugappa Group company said on Friday.

The Chennai-based company had registered standalone profit at Rs 225.65 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 standalone profit stood at Rs 864.86 crore.

Total income for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 was at Rs 461.73 as against Rs 508.24 crore registered same period last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 standalone total income was at Rs 2,409.65 crore.

The company said due to the seasonal nature of the business, figures for the current and previous quarters were not comparable, it said.

Commenting on the financial performance, company managing director S Suresh said, "the operating performance in Q1 2021-22 was almost in line with the performance of corresponding quarter of the previous year as sugar prices remained muted for the quarter." The debt reduction measures have helped in reduction of finance cost.

During the quarter, sugar prices continued to be under severe pressure due to the carryover surplus, higher sugar production in the country and release order mechanism, he added.

He said the company commenced its operations of 60 kilo litre per day, Bagalkot distillery project at the end of the quarter.

The sugar division during the quarter on consolidated basis reported an operating loss of Rs 52 crore as against a loss of Rs 29 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

The farm inputs division on consolidated basis reported an operating profit of Rs 481 crore as against previous year profit of Rs 424 crore during the quarter.

The nutraceuticals division during the quarter registered a loss before interest and tax at Rs 0.43 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, the statement added.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 04:27 PM IST

