 EID Parry Consolidated Net Profit Declines 33.3% To ₹311.50 Crore, Revenue Grows 3.4%
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EID Parry Consolidated Net Profit Declines 33.3% To ₹311.50 Crore, Revenue Grows 3.4%

EID Parry India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 33.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹311.50 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 3.4 per cent to ₹9,017.52 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
EID Parry Consolidated Net Profit Declines 33.3% To ₹311.50 Crore, Revenue Grows 3.4%

Mumbai: EID Parry India Ltd announced on Wednesday its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 fell to ₹311.50 crore, down from ₹464.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹9,017.52 crore, an increase from ₹8,719.75 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹9,047.45 crore, a decrease from ₹8,809.46 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses rose to ₹8,624.59 crore, compared with ₹8,193.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Exceptional Items Impact

The profit before tax for the quarter was ₹422.86 crore, compared with ₹615.42 crore in the year-ago quarter. The results for the previous year's quarter included exceptional items, impacting direct comparability.

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EID Parry Reports Consolidated PAT At ₹539.44 Crore, Sugar Segment Revenues At ₹1,571 Crore

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹7.96, a decrease from ₹13.85 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Standalone Performance

For standalone results, the net loss after tax for the quarter was ₹89.29 crore, against a loss of ₹27.92 crore in the same period last year. Standalone revenue from operations decreased to ₹733.12 crore from ₹755.91 crore year-on-year.

Segmental Revenue (Standalone)

The Sugar segment reported revenue of ₹409.78 crore, up from ₹346.54 crore year-on-year, driven by higher sales volumes. The Distillery segment's revenue declined to ₹254.82 crore from ₹295.84 crore, a 14 per cent decrease attributed to lower off-take of Extra Neutral Alcohol.

Consumer Products Group

Revenue for the Consumer Products Group (CPG) decreased to ₹94.20 crore from ₹187.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Nutraceuticals segment's revenue was ₹6.22 crore, consistent with ₹5.94 crore in the previous year's quarter, reporting a profit of ₹0.01 crore against a loss of ₹0.20 crore previously.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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