EID Parry Consolidated Net Profit Declines 33.3% To ₹311.50 Crore, Revenue Grows 3.4%

Mumbai: EID Parry India Ltd announced on Wednesday its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 fell to ₹311.50 crore, down from ₹464.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹9,017.52 crore, an increase from ₹8,719.75 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹9,047.45 crore, a decrease from ₹8,809.46 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses rose to ₹8,624.59 crore, compared with ₹8,193.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Exceptional Items Impact

The profit before tax for the quarter was ₹422.86 crore, compared with ₹615.42 crore in the year-ago quarter. The results for the previous year's quarter included exceptional items, impacting direct comparability.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹7.96, a decrease from ₹13.85 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Standalone Performance

For standalone results, the net loss after tax for the quarter was ₹89.29 crore, against a loss of ₹27.92 crore in the same period last year. Standalone revenue from operations decreased to ₹733.12 crore from ₹755.91 crore year-on-year.

Segmental Revenue (Standalone)

The Sugar segment reported revenue of ₹409.78 crore, up from ₹346.54 crore year-on-year, driven by higher sales volumes. The Distillery segment's revenue declined to ₹254.82 crore from ₹295.84 crore, a 14 per cent decrease attributed to lower off-take of Extra Neutral Alcohol.

Consumer Products Group

Revenue for the Consumer Products Group (CPG) decreased to ₹94.20 crore from ₹187.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Nutraceuticals segment's revenue was ₹6.22 crore, consistent with ₹5.94 crore in the previous year's quarter, reporting a profit of ₹0.01 crore against a loss of ₹0.20 crore previously.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.