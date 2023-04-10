EID Parry announces second dividend of Rs 4 | Wikipedia

The board of directors of EID Parry Limited on Monday approved the second dividend from the financial year 2022-23 at Rs 4, the company announced through an exchange filing. The dividend is 400 percent of the equity share of Rs 1.

The record Date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend is set at April 21, 2023. The interim dividend shall be paid to ·those shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members of the company as on the Record Date in respect of shares held in physical form and in case of shares held in dematerialised form, as per the details to be furnished by the Depositories as on the Record Date.

The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after May 3, 2023 but within 30 days from the date of declaration of Interim Dividend, as provided under the Companies Act, 2013.

EID Parry shares

The shares of EID Parry Limited on Monday at 1:31 pm IST were at Rs 494.65, up by 0.66 per cent.