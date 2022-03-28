EEMA announces single window permissions for events in India

Event & Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), the apex body for the event industry in India showcased the launch of the Single Window Clearance process for events.

The launch of Single Window Permissions for Events in India will facilitate towards bringing of more global events to India. This process will ease the entire flow of conducting events in the country.

In various cities, the event community faces several challenges in gathering permissions and licences for events, which in turn becomes a huge area of concern.

EEMA announced of this process in accordance with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Film Falicitation Office (FFO), NFDC, it said. Present at the launch were Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ravinder Bhakar, CEO (CBFC) and Managing Director – NFDC along with Roshan Abbas, President EEMA and Siddhartha Chaturvedi, General Secretary, EEMA.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt. of India said, “Event management attracts guests from all around the world and it gives a boost to tourism apart from providing employment and various other advantages. But in India, this has somehow remained sort of an unorganized sector and some competent private sector players face a lot of challenges as there is no authorized body under which all events can be organized. We are happy that today we are launching this this process with EEMA. We now look forward to work together so that we can ease the compliance models for permissions for organizing events and make India a world class destination for such opportunities.”

Roshan Abbas, President, EEMA said, “We announced the process and framework for single window clearance with the Information & Broadcasting Ministry and the Film Facilitation office at NFDC across six states under the recommendation of Invest India. Secondly, EEMA announced a comprehensive Wedding Council to work on issues faced by the largest chunk of our sector. Not just this, we also launched the EEMAGIC app (eemagic.org) especially curated for wedding planners with a two-way review system.”

Siddhartha Chaturvedi, General Secretary, EEMA said, “Our industry has suffered a lot in the last 2 years. This initiation of the process of Single Window Permissions for Events in India will really help this troubled industry to get back on its feet quickly.”

Another major highlight was the launch of the EEMA Wedding Council which was announced in the session titled, ‘Business of Weddings’. It comprised of renowned names from the wedding planning business.

Along with the Wedding Council, EEMA also launched the EEMAGIC App. Equipped with all relevant information and details, this app will help in structuring the industry and work with the best partners across the field of experiential business.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:27 PM IST