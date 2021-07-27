Edukemy raises $2 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Auxano, Falcon5, others

Edukemy, test prep EdTech company, has raised $2 million in pre–Series A funding round lead by Auxano, Falcon5, and other angel investors. These funds will be used to further strengthen Edukemy's position by working towards building the best test prep platform for multiple competitive examinations, as well as to build the team and scale the product.

Edukemy was founded during the pandemic in 2020 to build a cutting-edge technology driven platform which is an enabler for ‘learner and educator’ as a combined solution, with a key focus on personalised education. With this aim, Edukemy created one-of-a-kind evaluation model for non-subjective as well as subjective competitive exams. Since December 2020, Edukemy is gaining great traction with a growth of 3x in the content view by the audience and doubled the engagement rates in classes by making the learning interactive and effective. The subscriber revenue is growing, and it aims to reach 1 million paid learners by 2023 and plan to expand into additional verticals, it said in a press statement.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CEO and Co-Founder, Edukemy, said, “The company is working towards achieving an ARR of $3Mn in revenue. This year, in the first quarter alone Edukemy tripled its revenue base and crossed 10k+ paid learners and plans to scale 4X in the current year.”