Edtech startup Skill-Lync to set up 14 skill centres across India

Skill-Lync, engineering education startup, today announced that it will open 14 skill centres by the end of fiscal 2021.

In the first phase, centres will open at Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. In the next step, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and a few other cities in the south of India will benefit from such centres. The centres aim to provide 1400+ students with practical experiences in the course offered in a real-world simulation.

Students can enroll in Data Analytics & Data Science and Embedded Systems for EV Applications. Other programs include Design for Crashworthiness and Analysis, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design & Design Automation, Full Stack Web Development, and Construction Project Management. Classes will be imparted in full-time classroom training mode during weekdays. The duration for all of these courses will be six months, with intake of 100 students per batch.

The price ranges from Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh with a limited period discount for the first batch.

The e-learning startup was co-founded in 2018 by Suryanarayanan PaneerSelvam, and Sarangarajan V Iyengar.

Suryanarayanan P, Co-Founder of Skill-Lync said, “There is a big skill gap that exists between students’ perception of the skills and traits critical for employment and the actual industry requirement. To plug in the gaps, our skill centres are a vital step towards addressing the issue. Our courses are designed in such a way that they will help build a pool of skilled talent base.”

The courses are designed as per the industry requirements, and technical specialists with 8-12 years of industry experience will impart the best of skill sets to students and help them in their overall career development. For the Data Analytics program, specialists with experience working at Michelin India, Axtria India, PwC, and Cognizant have been brought on board. For the Embedded Systems for EV Applications program, specialists with experience working at KPIT, Renault Nissan, Robert BOSCH, Continental Automotive, and UCAM have been recruited.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:18 AM IST