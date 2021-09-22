Edtech startup LeverageEdu raises funds from Paytm founder, Oyo India, Airbnb Southeast Asia

Leverage Edu, study abroad platform today, announced that it has on-boarded marquee global investors, raising an undisclosed amount of growth capital from them.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder of PayTM), Rohit Kapoor (CEO of Oyo - India and Southeast Asia), Amanpreet Bajaj (Southeast Asia Head, Airbnb), Lalit Singh (Former COO at Udacity), and Mohit Garg (Founder of Softbank–backed Mind Tickle) are among the top investors.

The fresh funds raised will be utilized to expand teams in India and abroad. The broader vision is to double it's employee strength to over 600 people across 2 continents an to launch various products to cater to student demands.

Akshay Chaturvedi, founder & CEO, Leverage Edu said, “I am thrilled to formally bring on table mentors who I have personally learned a lot from over the years. They are the most prominent institution builders. So having them associate with Leverage Edu motivates us to work even harder on our mission to help students win across the world and become truly global citizens.”

Leverage Edu operates an expensive product suite for students and universities as a part of its ‘Study Abroad’ journey. These include AI Course Finder, which helps over 100k students figure out their course and college options.

The New Delhi-based company is also backed by a consortium of investors such as Blume Ventures, Tomorrow Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Trifecta Capital. It is also supported by prominent individual investors like Vishal Gondal of GOQii, Ash Lilani of Samna Capital, Amrish Rao of Pinelabs, Karan Khemka of Parthenon, among others.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:36 PM IST