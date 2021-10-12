Edtech startup Creative Galileo raises $2.5 mn in Seed funding from Kalaari Capital, others

EdTech start-up Creative Galileo today announced it has raised $2.5 million. The round was led by Kalaari Capital with an investment of $2.1 million and remaining from well-known angels, such as Harish Bahl, Shashin Shah, Jinesh Patel, Atul Nishar, Ashwin Puri and Giridhar Malpani.

The capital will be used for scaling, product development and enhancement, creating new engaging content, forging partnerships with leading animation houses, and hiring talent.

Creative Galileo is an early learning app with a monthly active user base of over half a million. Apart from the Indian subcontinent, the App is also gaining traction in international markets, with 10 percent downloads recorded from Nepal, Bangladesh, UAE, USA and other countries, according to a press release.

Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo, said, "The funding will help us add more famous Indian and International characters and languages, hire talent, scale-up and forge new alliances. This will further fuel our efforts in creating more personalized, inclusive and relatable content helpful in a child's development in the early years."

According to a recently published report by UNESCO, over 800 million learners from around the world do not have access to quality education.

"At Kalaari we believe that technology in learning can bring unmatched access and affordability and improve literacy for a much larger target segment,” said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

CXXO is a Kalaari Capital initiative that seeks to level the playing field for female founders in India’s start-up ecosystem. The initiative focusses on access to capital and brings together a community of women achievers across different sectors to provide mentorship to future leaders.

Creative Galileo is Founded by Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, and co-founded by Nikhil Naik, ex Vuclip. The edtech company currently has tie-ups with Big Animation, Amar Chitra Katha, Periwinkle, Shermaroo, Toonz Animation and many industry leaders providing quality content, gamification and interactive learning journeys for children.

Creative Galileo is one of the fastest growing early learning apps in India with record breaking 4 million+ downloads in the first 12 months of its launch. With a monthly active user base of over half a million, the App has become popular among kids and parents for its innovative approach. The App weaves together the best of education and entertainment to create personalized, integrated learning experiences for young minds. It accelerates a child’s development through narrative videos, gamification and personalized learning journeys.

Announcing the funding, Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo, said, " We are excited to partner with Kalaari Capital, the CXXO initiative, and angel investors on our growth journey ahead. Our vision is to provide millions of children with access to high-quality content for learning in the early years for a solid foundation while keeping the process fun. The funding will help us add more famous Indian and International characters and languages, hire talent, scale-up and forge new alliances. This will further fuel our efforts in creating more personalized, inclusive and relatable content helpful in a child's development in the early years."

Creative Galileo's 'Kids Early Learning App' was launched to make learning accessible especially for the early learning segment which represents an under-penetrated and under-invested sector.

"At Kalaari we believe that technology in learning can bring unmatched access and affordability and improve literacy for a much larger target segment. Technology as a means of transformation led by passionate founders designed for the next generation of young digitally native learners is what Creative Galileo stands for,” said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital. “When we met Prerna and Nikhil, we truly saw them as shapers of a digital tomorrow building the EdTech solutions for global learners of the future. We are also proud that Creative Galileo is our first investee from our flagship CXXO Program that we launched earlier this year. "

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:16 PM IST