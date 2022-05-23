Edtech startup AdmitKard to increase their talent pool by 66% in 4 months

Edtech firm AdmitKard which simplifies access to higher education opportunities, has announced aggressive hiring plans.

The edtech startup plans on onboarding around 100 employees to take the overall workforce figure up to 250. The company currently boasts a strength of 150 and with this current enrollment, it will be increasing the strength by a whopping 66 percent, it said in a statement.

The company looks forward to onboard candidates across departments following a clear division of 75 candidates in the business team and 25 candidates in product and technology team. The brand is offering both work-from-home and work-from-office formats depending on the profile of the new recruits. Hiring is majorly for the NCR location where the company is headquartered, the statement added.

“We are glad to announce that we are hiring to align and accelerate the company’s business priorities, development, and growth. We wish to add talented and skilled professionals to the team which will strengthen the company's workforce. This hiring drive is significant for us as we understand there are a lot of talented professionals on a lookout for promising opportunities when major startups from different fields including Autotech, Fintech and Edtech are laying off their employees. And addition of proactive quality talent can help us add more fuel to the trajectory. The hiring will surely motivate every member of our firm to remain committed and help us reach milestones”, said Piyush Bhartiya- CO-Founder & CEO, AdmitKard.

To create a flexible work culture, the firm has advised its teams to follow the reverse feedback mechanism which not only builds trust but breaks organizational silos and makes employees feel connected.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:07 AM IST