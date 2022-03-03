Edtech firm Practically acquires ERP startup Fedena

Practically, experiential learning app for students of classes 6 to 12, has acquired Fedena (Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd), world’s most widely used ERP.

With this acquisition, Practically said it has become the world’s first EdTech company offering a comprehensive end-to-end product suite for schools. The integrated product will now offer one-in-all product and services that a school needs from experiential learning content, innovative and collaborative teaching tools, to easy-to-use administrative and support tools.

Practically, recently recognised as a ‘Minicorn' by Tracxn, has carved a niche for itself in the immersive learning space for students through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR); Fedena on the other hand offers cloud-based technology solutions for easy administrative and resource planning for educational institutes. At present, through its open source project, Fedena’s products are used extensively in 40,000 institutions, by 20 million users in 20 different languages. Through its commercial and customized offerings, Fedena has served 1000+ education brands globally.

The acquisition has further strengthened Practically’s stature in the edtech ecosystem, while increasing its reach in the domestic and global markets. Through this acquisition, Practically will also provide high-quality immersive content, simulations, games and its robust test-prep platform to the vast and varied network of Fedena schools globally, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO, Practically, said, “This move not only boosts our active user base but also gives us an immediate global reach, besides allowing us to offer our product and services to Fedena’s existing network of schools.”

Neelakantha Karinje, CEO of Fedena (Foradian Technologies), said, “Practically has meticulously built a strong presence in the school education space in India and the Middle East, gradually expanding to other territories as well. We have shared synergies of bringing the best of technology to schools across the globe. We are happy to contribute and be part of Practically’s vision of creating the most innovative edtech product for schools. By being part of Practically product and team, Fedena’s own offering will see greater adoption, more stickiness and deeper reach.”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:53 PM IST