Edtech AdmitKard announces 150% increase in the talent pool

Edtech AdmitKard has announced plans to increase its workforce by 150 percent. The brand currently boasts a strength of over 100 people. The startup plans to hire across departments including - tech and product, growth, student guidance, mentorship and business operations.

With new hiring, the brand plans to cross a figure of 250-300 employees by the year end.

AdmitKard had recently raised funds from key edtech players in India, and announced exhausting the same in expanding and onboarding talent.

“Indian edtech sector has only risen in the last one year. We witnessed a 110 percent rise in the number of queries. During the pandemic, a lot of talented professionals were seeking jobs. This might be an opportunity for both the sides, professionals and AdmitKard,” said Rachit Agrawal, Co-founder of AdmitKard - edtech enabling higher education opportunities.

With this hiring announcement, AdmitKard opens its doors to ambitious professionals including fresh graduates, and those with over 6-7 yrs experience in the required fields. The fresh joinees would majorly be based out of NCR, according to a press release.

This is the brand's second hiring drive in a single year.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:38 PM IST