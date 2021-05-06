Edge computing market growing fast, 75% of data to be processed outside Cloud by 2025: Michael Dell

Driven by the new, do-anything-from-anywhere world, 75 percent of data will be processed at the edge outside of a traditional data centre or cloud by 2025, Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell has stressed.

The edge computing market is growing fast, accelerated by the remote work and learning in the ongoing pandemic.

Addressing the 'Dell Technologies World 2021' virtually on Wednesday, Dell said it's estimated that more than $700 billion in capex will be spent within the decade on edge infrastructure.

While 10 per cent of data is processed outside of the data centre today, 75 per cent of data will be processed outside of a traditional data center or cloud by 2025. That data will be generated in the real world at the edge and to transform that data into outcomes will require real-time analytics and intelligence," Dell emphasised while addressing thousands of customers, employees and channel partners during his keynote.

"I'm excited for technology that's easier to operate and easier to consume, that's outcome oriented, that's built intelligently to move your data, compute and workloads where you need them -- which increasingly -- will be at the edge," he added.

The company has launched Apex, its new as-a-service portfolio where Dell will develop, sell and manage its infrastructure portfolio in a more cloud-like way.

He said that the go-to-market strategy between Dell Technologies and VMware will stay for years.

"We are integrating and innovating edge solutions with VMware and across our capabilities and partner ecosystems, creating the automated intelligent infrastructure for 5G and the data era," Dell informed.

Dell Technologies last month spun out VMware -- a move that will generate more than $9 billion for the company that acquired VMware as part of the $58 billion EMC acquisition (announced as $67 billion) in 2015.

VMware and Dell Technologies will continue to collaborate and co-engineer solutions that provide strategic value to customers, with Dell Technologies providing go-to-market scale for VMware's product portfolio, the companies said.

During his keynote, Dell said the data decade is here.

"You all have an enormous amount of data and it's only going to grow faster. And the plot of every company, of every organisation right now, is to figure out how to turn their data into better insights, actions and results, and to do it faster," Dell noted.

"Digital transformation is accelerating and it's not going to slow down. Momentum is building toward a hybrid, distributed future, fuelled by data analytics that are processed in real time and to digitalise and secure processes operations and business models."