 Edelweiss Financial Services Issues 20 Lakh NCDs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEdelweiss Financial Services Issues 20 Lakh NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services Issues 20 Lakh NCDs

The NCDs will have a face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 1,000 million with a green shoe option of up to Rs 1,000 million aggregating to Rs 2,000 million.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Edelweiss Financial Services Issues 20 Lakh NCDs | Image: Edelweiss (Representative)

The Debentures Fund Raising Committee of Edelweiss Financial Services on Saturday approved the public issue of 20,00,000 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The NCDs will have a face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 1,000 million with a green shoe option of up to Rs 1,000 million aggregating to Rs 2,000 million.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE. BSE has been appointed as the Designated Stock Exchange. The NCDs shall be listed within six Working Days from the date of Issue Closure.

CRISIL has given the NCDs a rating of CRISIL AA-/ Negative.

The NCDs have different tenures ranging from 24 months to 120 months and will have an effective yield between 8.94 per cent and 10.44 per cent depending on the tenor.

Edelweiss Financial Service shares

The shares of Edelweiss Financial Services on Friday closed at Rs 52.60, up by 0.093 per cent.

Read Also
RBI Imposes ₹1.55 Lakh Fine On Subsidiary Of Edelweiss Financial
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharad Pawar Visits Adani Office, Residence In Ahmedabad

Sharad Pawar Visits Adani Office, Residence In Ahmedabad

Mumbai: Tanker Blast In Century Rayon Factory In Thane Kills Two

Mumbai: Tanker Blast In Century Rayon Factory In Thane Kills Two

Coforge Allotts Over 1 Lakh Shares To Top Management As Stock Options

Coforge Allotts Over 1 Lakh Shares To Top Management As Stock Options

Edelweiss Financial Services Issues 20 Lakh NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services Issues 20 Lakh NCDs

Club Mahindra Rewards Employees With 2 Lakh Shares As Stock Options

Club Mahindra Rewards Employees With 2 Lakh Shares As Stock Options