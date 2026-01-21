 Edelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEdelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale

Edelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale

EAAA India Alternatives, an Edelweiss Financial Services subsidiary and leading alternatives investment platform, filed a DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹1,500 crore via IPO. The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale by the Edelweiss Group, with no proceeds to the company. As of September 2025, EAAA manages ₹65,504 crore AUM (₹38,521 crore fee-paying), focusing on real assets and commercial real estate.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: EAAA India Alternatives, an arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed issue will be entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by Edelweiss Group, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholder. Incorporated in 2008, EAAA India Alternatives is among India's leading alternatives platforms, with over 15 years of experience in managing long-term, patient capital. As of September 30, 2025, the company had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 65,504 crore.

Read Also
Two Edelweiss Entities Settle Alternative Investment Fund Rules Violation Case With SEBI After...
article-image

EAAA operates a diversified, multi-strategy platform across large, under-penetrated and fast-growing alternative asset classes, with a focus on delivering income and yield solutions to clients. The company has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, GIFT City and Singapore. Its investment focus spans real assets including infrastructure assets such as energy and transportation, and commercial real estate with low counterparty risk and long residual tenures as well as private credit, which provides flexible financing solutions across the risk spectrum.

The company is backed by an investment team of 80 professionals and an asset management team of 57, supported by senior management with an average experience of over 18 years. As of September 30, 2025, EAAA's fee-paying assets under management stood at Rs 38,521 crore. Through the funds it manages, the company had 5,398 client relationships globally and in India as of September 30, 2025. Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

FPJ Shorts
Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH
Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH
Edelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale
Edelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale
'Some Things Just Blow Up': Emraan Hashmi On Viral Dialogue 'Aakha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur Emraan Hashmi Ek Taraf' | Exclusive
'Some Things Just Blow Up': Emraan Hashmi On Viral Dialogue 'Aakha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur Emraan Hashmi Ek Taraf' | Exclusive
CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint Venture For Bhushan Power & Steel
CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint Venture For Bhushan Power & Steel

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Edelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale
Edelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale
CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint...
CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint...
World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: Maharashtra Emerges As ‘Gateway Of India’ For Global...
World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: Maharashtra Emerges As ‘Gateway Of India’ For Global...
FLY91 Launches Daily Kochi–Agatti Flights, Announces Expansion To 7 New Regional Stations
FLY91 Launches Daily Kochi–Agatti Flights, Announces Expansion To 7 New Regional Stations
Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg
Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg