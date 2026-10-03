ED Searches TDI Group Premises In Gurgaon Land Scam Probe, Seizes Documents And Digital Devices

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at business and residential premises linked to Ravinder Taneja, chairperson of the TDI Group and managing director of several group companies, including TDI Infratech Ltd and TDI Infrastructure Ltd, as part of its investigation into the Gurgaon-Manesar land scam.

The searches were carried out by the ED's Chandigarh Zone-I on September 28, 2026, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The investigation follows an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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The agency is examining the TDI Group's alleged transactions with Atul Bansal and companies associated with his ABWIL group during the period under investigation.

ED Examines Land Transactions

According to the ED, more than 400 acres in Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula villages had been notified for acquisition in 2007. Private builders and intermediaries allegedly purchased portions of this land from farmers at relatively low prices.

The agency said farmers sold the properties amid concerns that the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) would acquire them. The acquisition process later lapsed and the award was dropped, following which the parcels were allegedly resold at substantially higher prices.

The ED has identified the TDI Group as one of the intermediaries involved in the transactions.

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During the 2005-07 land acquisition period, three TDI Group companies, Indo Asian Construction Co. Pvt. Ltd., NCR Properties Pvt. Ltd. and Diwa Jyoti Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., allegedly purchased nearly 33 acres from farmers. The land was subsequently sold to the Atul Bansal group at higher prices, the agency said.

Records, Digital Devices Seized

The searches continued for more than three days and covered locations in New Delhi and SAS Nagar. The ED said its teams also found records relating to alleged irregularities in other projects, which are being examined.

Officials seized project files and records, along with computers, digital devices, hard disks and servers. Luxury vehicles identified by the agency as proceeds of crime were also seized.

The ED said it is examining the seized material, assets and financial affairs of TDI Group companies. The investigation remains ongoing.