 ED searches at BYJU'S show no FEMA violations so far: Report
A top ED official told IANS that BYJU'S investigation is ongoing and "we cannot comment on the ongoing investigation".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran | Twitter

The recent searches conducted on the premises of BYJU'S in Bengaluru by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the material collected has yet to establish any Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations, sources told IANS.

The investigations are still at an early stage and according to the report by IANS, BYJU'S has cooperated and provided ED with all the necessary documents.

ED searches BYJU's premises in Bengaluru

The ED had earlier carried out searches at three premises linked to BYJU'S in Bengaluru, in connection with alleged foreign exchange violations.

ED in a tweet had said that they collected various incriminating documents and digital data during its searches.

FEMA searches

FEMA searches also revealed that the company has received foreign direct investment to the tune of Rs 28,000 crore (approximately) during the period from 2011 to 2023.

Further, the company has also remitted about Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment.

A BYJU'S spokesperson had said that the ED visit "was related to a routine inquiry under FEMA and there has been no violations under FEMA by BYJU'S.

BYJU’s spokesperson told IANS, "We have been completely transparent with the authorities and have provided them with all the information they have requested. We have nothing but the utmost confidence in the integrity of our operations, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and ethics."

The edtech firm said that it will continue to work closely with the authorities to ensure that they have all the information they need.

"We are confident that this matter will be resolved in a timely and satisfactory manner. We want to emphasise that it is business as usual at BYJU'S," said the company.

With inputs from IANS

