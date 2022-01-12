ED arrests director of Hong Kong firm in spices trading corporation fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the Indian director of a Hong Kong-based company on money laundering charges linked to alleged multi-crore bank fraud “under the guise of” merchant trade, the agency said.

The ED case was booked after taking cognisance of a July, 2009 FIR of the Bengaluru police.

Under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Anup Nagaral, director of Hoewelai Jinsu, was arrested and a special court has sent him to judicial custody till January 17.

Nagaral was also arrested by the CBI in December last year in the same case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:39 PM IST