Economic Survey 2022:Rural India lags in skill development training

The rural part of India was lagging behind the urban populace in receiving formal vocational or technical training, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.

The survey said that there was an improvement in skills for males and females, both in rural and urban sectors compared to previous years, however, formal training for males and females was lower in rural than in urban areas.

The government said in a bid to unlock the demographic dividend, several steps have been taken to increase the skill levels in the population.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2019-20 shows that formal vocational and technical training among youth (age 15-29 years) and working population (age 15-59 years) improved in 2019-20 over 2018-19.

The government said that their skill development efforts aim at the removal of disconnect between demand and supply of skilled manpower, building the vocational and technical training framework, skill up-gradation.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:13 PM IST