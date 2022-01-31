e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 2,09,918 new cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Economic Survey 2022:Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel provided relief to consumers

Agencies
The Economic Survey said that Reduction in central excise and subsequent cuts in VAT by most states has also helped ease petrol and diesel prices. | Representative Image

The Economic Survey said that Reduction in central excise and subsequent cuts in VAT by most states has also helped ease petrol and diesel prices. | Representative Image

Advertisement

The reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel provided relief to the consumers, stated the Economic Survey 2021-22.

"Reduction in central excise and subsequent cuts in VAT by most states has also helped ease petrol and diesel prices," the Survey said.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel are typically linked to the prices of crude oil.

"The dollar exchange rate was also on the upward trend and is hovering around Rs 75 per USD which was also impacting the prices of petrol and diesel," the survey added.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
Advertisement