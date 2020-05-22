Economic damage for India from coronavirus lockdown will likely be extensive: Moody’s

Moody's Investors Service says in a new report that economic damage as a result of India's coronavirus lockdown will likely be extensive and reflect the country's inherent economic vulnerability and fiscal constraints, with wide-ranging effects on both public and private sectors. The report titled "Coronavirus – India: Lockdown compounds economic challenges as credit risks rise in many sectors” was released today.

"We expect the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak to weigh on already fragile household consumption which, coupled with sluggish business activity, will result in a sharp decline in India's economic growth in fiscal 2020-21," says Deborah Tan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the economy had already been growing at its slowest pace in six years. Adding the impact from the outbreak, Moody's now expects India's real GDP to contract in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2020-21) compared with an earlier projection of zero growth. The economy is also expected to recover somewhat more strongly in fiscal 2021-22 relative to an earlier forecast of 6.6% growth.