Easy Pay appoints Vaibhav S Joshi as its Co-Founder and CEO to spearhead next phase of growth

Easy Pay, digital payments platform offering financial inclusion in urban and rural India has announced the appointment of Vaibhav S Joshi as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new role, Joshi will build the MSME Neobank by leading the business expansion plans and key strategic initiatives for the growth of Easy Pay in addition to contributing towards developing the financial ecosystem of the country.

Joshi is a distinguished professional in the BFSI ecosystem with over two decades of industry experience and is an innovator at heart. He has launched multiple key programs including Aadhar, Smart City initiatives and one of the India's largest financial inclusion program ‘which have led Indian banking into a new digital era.

Speaking on the appointment, Nilay Patel, Founder Easy Pay said, “Vaibhav comes with an astute business mindset and has a knack for creating success stories in every endeavour. Vaibhav’s business acumen and deep market understanding will help us in creating the right strategic approach as we accelerate into the next phase of our growth trajectory.”

Vaibhav S Joshi, Co-Founder and CEO Easy Pay said, “In my new role, I aim to leverage Easy Pay by unlocking the potential of Connected Banking which will revolutionize the accessibility to banking for over 63+ million MSMEs in the country. My vision would be to not only drive stellar business growth but also make Easy Pay the largest and the fastest-growing MSME Neobank in the country. The fintech sector is at a very exciting juncture driving the digital transformation of the financial sector in the country.”

Easy pay has been in the market for over 8 years and now plans to become a ‘One Stop Shop Neobank’ for MSMEs providing services such as Payments, Bank Accounts, Deposits, Lending, Wealth, Insurance and Supply Chain. As part of the overall strategy, the company is ramping up its product offerings to support the growth of MSMEs by providing them ‘on demand’ banking with a slew of innovative lines of products, enabling them to scale up their business and thus increase their revenue, it said.