Ease My Trip Zooms Almost 7%; Recovers From 52 Week Low Level: Know All Reasons Behind Today's Rally

The shares of Easy Trip Planners, Inc. (EaseMyTrip) had increased 6.99 per cent to Rs 36.70 per share on Thursday, September 26, on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The shares of Ease My Trip Planners tolled the opening bell at Rs 34.50 per share before it went on to touch the day high level of Rs 36.70 per share on the national stock exchange (NSE), amounting to a move of 6.9 per cent from the closing level of the previous trading day.

Exclusive partnership with PhonePe

The online travel technology platform announced via its exchange filing that it has formed an exclusive partnership with PhonePe to launch its Hotels segment on the platform, which caused the stock to soar. The goal of this partnership is to improve the user experience by offering easy access to millions of hotels both domestically and abroad.

Block Deal in previous session

The stock's movement today stands in stark contrast to the events of the last trading session. On Wednesday, the company's shares fell. After an enormous block deal, it reached a 52-week low.

Management comment on partnership

This partnership represents the start of a larger plan to improve the experience of booking travel for millions of PhonePe users in India. This partnership is poised to redefine convenience in travel planning by combining PhonePe's extensive reach with EaseMyTrip's travel expertise. Users will be able to book their entire journey, from accommodations to activities, all on one platform, according to the company's press release.

PhonePe comment

Chief Business Office for Consumer Payments at PhonePe, Ms. Sonika Chandra, commented on the collaboration, saying, 'We are thrilled to work with EaseMyTrip to create a unique and seamless hotel booking experience for our users with the best deals on our platform.'

Indians are taking more and more leisure trips, both domestically and overseas. This is a component of our plan to give our 560 million+ users the greatest possible travel booking experience in India.