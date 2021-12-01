Earn up to 7.05% on your savings with a Fixed Deposit from Bajaj Finance

The stock market and cryptocurrencies have tanked over the last month or so. And while both these instruments promise good returns on investments, there’s an equally high risk and uncertainty involved as well. For those seeking a more secure means of savings, a fixed deposit is still a rational choice. And now, one can also earn more with Bajaj Finance offering up to 7.05% return on fixed deposits.

Here are some reasons why it is wise to invest in an FD from Bajaj Finance:

1. High FD interest rates

While market-linked investment options will always be volatile, a fixed deposit is a more secure method. Currently, post offices and most banks offer up to 6.50% return on an investment of 5 years. In comparison, Bajaj Finance offers a better payout and has in fact now further increased its FD interest rates starting from 1st December. Citizens below the age of 60 years can now earn 6.40% on a tenor of 24-35 months. Senior citizens, on the other hand, stand to earn an additional 0.25% for the same tenor. Take a look at how much an investment of Rs 2 lakh can grow over a tenor of two and five years.

2. Smart and safe investing

Experts usually recommend diversifying your investment portfolio to find the ideal balance between risk and return. While investing in market-linked investment instruments yields good returns, securing a part of one’s overall savings in fixed deposits is equally important. And with that in mind, high-return instruments like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can be a lucrative option to consider. Moreover, leading credit agencies like CRISIL and ICRA have given Bajaj Finance FD their seal of approval in the form of the FAAA and MAAA rating, respectively, making it a safe tool for investment.



3. Periodic Payouts

Fixed deposits usually mean that one needs to lock investments for a long tenor. However, Bajaj Finance offers the freedom of periodic interest payouts that the customers can get on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or a yearly basis. This system works especially well for senior citizens who want a steady payout for their regular expenses.



4. Hassle-free process

Say goodbye to long queues at a branch with the Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposits. One can easily start investing in a fixed deposit from the comfort of home by going through a quick and easy online application process from a laptop or hand-held device. From submitting essential documents to making the deposit, the entire process can be done virtually.

5. Get a loan against FD

With Bajaj Finance, one doesn’t need to break FDs in an unprecedented situation or even for leisure activities like travel. A loan against FD can be processed at an incremental 2% interest over the prevailing FD rate. Additionally, there are no foreclosure charges on the pre-payment of a loan against a fixed deposit.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 02:37 PM IST