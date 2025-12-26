 E-Commerce Firm MagicPin Amps Up Metro Ticket Booking Service In Delhi & Mumbai, Offering Discounts
Magicpin has launched metro ticket booking in Delhi and Mumbai via the ONDC platform, offering 20% discounts compared to station prices and a free ticket plus cashback for first-time users. The hyperlocal e-commerce firm, already popular for dining, shopping, and food delivery among 10M+ customers, plans to expand the service to other cities, enhancing everyday last-mile connectivity.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin on Thursday said it has rolled out metro ticket booking service in Delhi and Mumbai, offering users extremely discounted rates on its platform through the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce. The service is already available with its peers Paytm, Amazon, PhonePe, Rapido and others. magicpin, CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said the company is working to expand the service in other cities as well.

"magicpin has become an integral part of the daily lives of the modern consumers, where our 1 crore plus customers use us for shopping out, dining out and ordering food. Metro ticketing is a natural extension of this ecosystem. Adding metro ticketing strengthens our mission to simplify everyday experiences, including last-mile connectivity," Sharma said in a statement.

First-time users booking metro tickets through the magicpin app will also get a ticket for free, along with a cashback. Post first purchase, magicpin app will offer a discount of 20 per cent on the tickets compared to the price of metro tickets available at the station, the statement said. 

