E-Commerce and Digital Consumer: Rapid economic growth, favourable demographics help upward growth trajectory

E-Commerce has transformed the way business is done in India and is one of India’s fastest-growing channels for commercial transactions. India is poised to be the world’s third largest economy by 2030.

With India’s rapid economic growth, favourable demographics, as well as a large and prospering consumer base, the Indian e-commerce industry has witnessed an upward growth trajectory.

With 900 million people expected to be active internet users in India by 2025, it is important to ensure all consumers are heard and protected, as we move into a new phase of digital India.

The Department of Consumer Affairs and Invest India, in association with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), conducted a series of panel discussions, bringing together key players from all segments of e-commerce in India, in line with the Governments efforts towards consumer protection and ease of doing business.

These discussions were spread across various segments of e-commerce, covering key sub-sectors including beauty, health & wellness; food retail & FMCG; entertainment and education; and online payments.

The event was held over two days, March 16-17, 2022. The event saw approx 200 registered attendees and covered all segments of ECommerce: Food retail and Fmcg; Edtech and entertainment; Beauty, health and hygiene; and Digital Payments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 01:34 PM IST