 Dutch NGO Launches Collective Lawsuit Against Tata Steel Netherlands Over Emissions & Health Damage
Dutch nonprofit Stichting Frisse Wind.nu filed a collective claim under WAMCA against Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiaries at Haarlem District Court on December 19, alleging hazardous emissions from IJmuiden plant harmed local residents' health, environment, and caused losses. Tata Steel vows robust defence, citing challenges to admissibility and merits of the case.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: Tata Steel on Friday informed stock exchanges that a Dutch nonprofit organisation has initiated legal proceedings against its Netherlands-based subsidiaries, alleging environmental and health-related damage due to emissions from its operations. According to the exchange filing, Stichting Frisse Wind.nu (SFW) served a writ of summons on December 19, on Tata Steel Nederland B.V. and Tata Steel IJmuiden B.V.

“On December 19, SFW served a writ of summons on two subsidiaries of Tata Steel Limited, viz., Tata Steel Nederland B.V. and Tata Steel IJmuiden B.V. (collectively referred to as TSN),” the firm said in its filing. The case has been filed at the District Court of North Holland, located in Haarlem. The proceedings have been initiated under the Dutch Act on Collective Settlement of Mass Claims (WAMCA).

In its claim, SFW has stated that it is acting on behalf of residents living in the vicinity of Tata Steel’s operations in Velsen-Noord. The organisation alleges that emissions of hazardous and harmful substances from the company’s facilities have caused damage to the local environment and affected the health and well-being of nearby residents. The claim also refers to alleged losses suffered by residents due to these operations.

Tata Steel said that its Netherlands unit, referred to as TSN, is fully prepared to defend itself against the allegations. The company noted that, in its assessment, SFW faces significant challenges related to both the admissibility of the case and the substance of the claims made against the company. The filing further stated that although TSN is yet to receive the full set of documents and exhibits on which SFW intends to rely, the company has already identified substantial grounds for its defence.

Tata Steel reiterated that it will contest the allegations and take all necessary legal steps to protect its interests. “TSN is fully prepared to defend against the claim. In our assessment, SFW faces considerable challenges regarding both admissibility and the merits of its case,” Tata Steel added in its filing.

