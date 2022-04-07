Dunzo launches instant grocery delivery service to Mumbai

Dunzo, quick commerce player, has announced it has launched Dunzo Daily, instant grocery delivery service in Mumbai today. Dunzo Daily is already operational in Bangalore, Pune and Chennai and will launch in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad later this month.

Growing at a rate of 100 percent month on month, Dunzo Daily offers customers best-in-class selection and instant delivery of high-quality daily needs products like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, dairy, meat, snacks, household necessities, hygiene items and more, it said in a press statement.

With Dunzo Daily, the aim is to solve for a very large part of the customers’ daily essentials and grocery needs through a single platform. The platform also offers easy to use discounts on the app which enables significant savings for the customers. Dunzo Daily’s operations in Mumbai span across the city, including Navi Mumbai and Thane, the statement said.

Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-Founder, Dunzo, said, “With Dunzo Daily, our intent is to make every transaction delightful for consumers, delivery partners, mini-warehouse partners and the supply chain partners alike. Our supply chains for fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables ensure that produce reaches our mini-warehouses in less than 20 hours after harvest from the farms, every day. The state of the art infrastructure at each mini-warehouse maintains this freshness. This leads to consumers receiving the freshest fruits and vegetables each time, within 19 minutes of placing an order. We’re now fully geared up to give Mumbaikars an unparalleled experience, daily,”

It is planning launches planned in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Hyderabad.

In January, Reliance Retail bought a 25.8 percent stake in Dunzo for $200 million (around Rs 1,488 crore) as it looks to expand its presence in online grocery delivery business.

Dunzo has raised $240 million (about Rs 1,787 crore) in its latest funding round that was led by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd(RRVL) - the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the two firms said in a statement.

Existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital also participated in the funding round.

The Dunzo Daily model delivers daily and weekly essentials within 15-20 minutes, with a focus on providing high quality fruits and vegetables.

According to a RedSeer report, the quick commerce sector in India is expected to grow to $5 billion by 2025 from the current $0.3 billion.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:02 PM IST