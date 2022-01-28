Ducati Unica customization program announced; all you need to know

Ducati has announced the creation of Ducati Unica, a customization program dedicated to those who want to design and build their own exclusive and unique motorcycle.

With Ducati Unica, the Centro Stile Ducati opens its doors to Ducatisti and accompanies them in the realization of their dream: to collaborate directly with designers and technicians to create a motorcycle that will be a unique piece in the world, it said in a press statement.

How it works

Ducatisti who join the program will be able to enter the Ducati Centro Stile atelier in person, describe their desires to the designers and follow, during periodical visits, the progress of their motorcycles, experiencing first-hand the level of dedication and attention to detail that Ducati reserves for each customization project.

With the support of the professionals of the Ducati Unica team, the customization process will be outlined, defining every detail: precious materials, dedicated finishes, special colours and Ducati Performance accessories.

Each stage of the creation of the bike will be documented and will see the involvement of enthusiasts, from the first sketches to the delivery ceremony.

Each Ducati Unica is delivered to its owner accompanied by a certificate of uniqueness, which attests its originality and ensures its non-replicability.

Giving customers a chance to create own style

Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director: "Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style. Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world."

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:25 PM IST