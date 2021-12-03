Ducati at Expo 2020 Dubai with the world preview of DesertX

Ducati is taking part in Expo 2020 Dubai with the world preview presentation of the new DesertX.

On December 9, at the same time as the digital Ducati World Première that will be broadcast on the Ducati website and on Ducati’s YouTube channel, the DesertX will be unveiled to the public in the presence of the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, and Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales. The event will be held in the Dubai Opera, at the foot of the Burj Khalifa Tower, it said in a press release.

Ducati will be present at Expo 2020 Dubai together with all the brands of the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley to represent the excellence of Made in Italy in the car and motorcycle sectors.

The world première of the DesertX is part of a program designed to promote the realities of the Motor Valley in an international context, telling the story of Italian automotive and motorcycle tradition.

In fact, on 9 December an interesting round table will also take place in which representatives of the Motor Valley brands present in Dubai will have the opportunity to meet with guests and the press to promote Motor Valley, the Italian system, Emilia-Romagna and the entire regional production sector on an international level.

The cars and motorcycles of the Motor Valley will then remain on display at the Dubai Opera throughout the day. The following day, December 10, the cars and bikes of the Motor Valley brands will take part in a parade from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, where the final round of the Formula 1 World Championship will be held over the weekend.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:31 PM IST