Dreamfolks Services files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services Ltd has filed a preliminary prospectus with SEBI to raise funds through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 21,814,200 equity shares by promoters -- Liberatha Peter Kallat, Dinesh Nagpal, and Mukesh Yadav, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The public issue will constitute 41.75 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The company's asset-light business model integrates global card networks operating in India, credit card and debit card issuers, and other corporate clients, including airline companies.

Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue.

