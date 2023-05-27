Dr. Shekhar C. Mande appointed as Additional Director of Tata Steel | File

Tata Steel Limited on Saturday has announced the appointment of Dr. Shekhar C. Mande as the Additional Director for a term of 5 years, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Further, he is appointed as an Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 years effective June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2028 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

Dr. Shekhar C. Mande is a structural and computational biologist and a well-known research scientist. He is a distinguished professor at the Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune. Prior to this, Dr. Mande was the Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India. He is one of India’s leading experts in DNA fingerprinting and diagnostics. As Director of the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), an autonomous Institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, Dr. Mande oversaw the launch of the Indian Human Microbiome Initiative in the Northeast. In 2005, he was awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology – the most prestigious science award in India – in the category of Biological Sciences. Dr. Mande hold Ph.D. from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore in Molecular Biophysics. He holds Masters and Bachelor’s degree in physics from Nagpur University.