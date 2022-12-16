e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDr Reddy's rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 1 lakh as stock options

The shares worth a total of Rs 1,17,630 will be divided under three different schemes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Dr Reddy's rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 1 lakh as stock options | Twitter- Dr Reddy's
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited announced has alloted 23,526 equity shares of Rs 5 each to employees pursuant to exercise their stock options in an exchange filing. The shares, worth a total of Rs 1,17,630, will be divided among three different schemes.

7,436 equity shares will be allotted under Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2002, 13,485 under Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR Stock Option Scheme, 2007 and 2,605 shares underlying ADRs will be allotted at market value to Dr. Reddy’s Employees ADR Stock Option Scheme, 2007.

The total number of shares issued by the company after this issue is 16,65,23,839, for a total capital of Rs 83,26,19,195.

