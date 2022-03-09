Dr Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia: Report

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Wednesday it was focused on employee safety and business continuity in and around Russia, despite many Western companies pulling out from Russia in recent days, according to a Reuters report.

No Indian company has publicly withdrawn from Russia and New Delhi has declined to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, despite pressure from the United States to do so. Western companies such as McDonald's, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks have stopped sales of their best-known products in Russia. "We have had a presence in the region for over three decades," a Dr. Reddy's spokesperson said in an email, the report said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:20 PM IST