Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion in the US market | Image: Dr. Reddy's (Representative)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, via an exchange filing.

The announcement is following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Durezol brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2022 according to IQVIA.

Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

Read Also USFDA approves Atovaquone supply from Glenmark's Baddi unit as exception

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)