e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDr Reddy's Laboratories launches Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion in the US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion in the US market

The equivalent Durezol brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2022 according to IQVIA

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion in the US market | Image: Dr. Reddy's (Representative)
Follow us on

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, via an exchange filing.

The announcement is following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Durezol brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2022 according to IQVIA.

Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

Read Also
USFDA approves Atovaquone supply from Glenmark's Baddi unit as exception
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Air India completes 1 year with Tata group; 'how we respond to our lapses will define us': CEO

Air India completes 1 year with Tata group; 'how we respond to our lapses will define us': CEO

BuzzFeed stock surge 150% after announcing use of ChatGPT's Open AI to help write content

BuzzFeed stock surge 150% after announcing use of ChatGPT's Open AI to help write content

₹200 crore money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to travel to Dubai

₹200 crore money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to travel to Dubai

Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks impressed by uniquely cute electric mini car but founder walks...

Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks impressed by uniquely cute electric mini car but founder walks...

Kishore Biyani steps down as chairman of Future Retail

Kishore Biyani steps down as chairman of Future Retail