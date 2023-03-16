 Dr Reddy’s divests certain non-core brands in dermatology in India to Eris Lifesciences to focus on strengthening core
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Dr Reddy's Lab allots shares worth Rs 9,365 to employees as stock options | Image: Dr Reddy’s (Representative)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's"), today announced the signing of a deal to divest certain non-core brands of the company in the dermatology segments to Eris Lifesciences Limited.

M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said: “India is a focus market for us. We aspire to break into the top 5 in India. Today’s announcement is in line with our stated intention of pursuing a strategy that involves growing brands organically combined with acquisitions that are a strategic fit and divestment of non-core brands. This deal is a further step towards consolidating our core and helping us deliver focused play in India in keeping with our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’.”

Dr Reddy's Lab allots shares worth Rs 9,365 to employees as stock options
