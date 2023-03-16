Dr Reddy’s divests certain non-core brands in dermatology in India to Eris Lifesciences to focus on strengthening core

Dr Reddy's Lab allots shares worth Rs 9,365 to employees as stock options | Image: Dr Reddy’s (Representative)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's"), today announced the signing of a deal to divest certain non-core brands of the company in the dermatology segments to Eris Lifesciences Limited.

Under the agreement, Eris Lifesciences will be assigned the trademark of these brands by Dr. Reddy’s for a consideration of Rs. 275 cr. As per IQVIA MAT December 2022, the divested portfolio saw sales of Rs. 60 cr in India.

M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said: “India is a focus market for us. We aspire to break into the top 5 in India. Today’s announcement is in line with our stated intention of pursuing a strategy that involves growing brands organically combined with acquisitions that are a strategic fit and divestment of non-core brands. This deal is a further step towards consolidating our core and helping us deliver focused play in India in keeping with our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’.”