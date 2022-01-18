Dozee raises Rs 71 cr in additional funding led by Doordash's Gokul Rajaram

Dozee, Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, has raised Rs 71 crore in an additional funding round led by Doordash’s Gokul Rajaram. The round also saw participation from existing investors Prime Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, YourNest and other angel investors.

The company will also use the funds to launch new products, continue with R&D and expand globally, it said in a press statement. Dozee has set a goal of partnering with over 1,000 hospitals across India to help them upgrade critical care infrastructure through remote patient monitoring. It plans to install more than 50,000 step-down ICU beds with its contactless sensor and set-up 24x7 Central Monitoring Cells in these hospitals, enabling them to quickly augment the much required HDUs and ICUs.

Dozee, the brainchild of IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani has raised over Rs 139 crore, including the current funding round.

New Investor Gokul Rajaram of DoorDash said, “Dozee is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare, using unique technology to make remote monitoring more scalable, economical and accessible.”

Mudit Dandwate, CEO & cofounder, Dozee, said, “We are thrilled to have Gokul Rajaram on our board as we reimagine critical healthcare delivery making it more accessible and affordable. Gokul brings in immense energy and experience of building world-class companies. He is an amazing thinker and brings a global perspective.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:13 AM IST