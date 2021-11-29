DoT advises public to refrain from subscribing to Elon Musk's Starlink

The Indian government has advised people against subscribing to Starlink Internet Services, a division of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, as it does not have a licence to operate in the country.

The government also warned citizens, “It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorisation for rendering satellite based internet services that are being booked on their website. Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised."

Elon Musk cannot offer satellite-based Internet services in India without licence, the Telecom Department said.

The Deparment has directed Starlink to stop taking booking for its services. It has also directed Starlink to comply with India's regulatory framework.

“It has come to notice that M/s Starlink has started pre-selling/booking of the satellite based Starlink Internet Services in India. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink (www.starlink.com) wherein satellite based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory,” said the government.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 12:33 PM IST