Doppelio raises $1.2M in seed funding from Axilor Ventures and Mela Ventures

Doppelio, a leading IoT Test Automation platform provider, has raised $1.2 Million in pre-series A funding fromAxilor Ventures & Mela Ventures. Founded in 2019 by Gaurav Johri, Sharmila Saha, and Rajesh Kathirvelu, Doppelio is already adding significant value to Fortune 1000 companies from diverse industries, such as Automotive, Industrial Engineering, Manufacturing and Connected Products.

Research organizations have estimated that the number of IoT devices will exceed 40 billion by 2026, with a strong CAGR. The number of connected endpoints is expected to be even higher than that. Due to this extensive scale, it is imperative that organizations guarantee their products function seamlessly, minimize product recalls, and, most importantly, prevent any negative consequences on users. However, lab testing of IoT applications is time-consuming, expensive, and still insufficient. This increases the time to market and the risk of failure of connected solutions.

Doppelio enables the testing of IoT applications without dependence on physical devices. Its device virtualization, simulation and test automation capabilities enable clients to test comprehensively with speed and reduce their dependence on field trials. With Doppelio, companies can test a wide range of functionalities (including FOTA, remote command and control) and test for performance with up to a million devices.

Gaurav Johri, CEO at Doppelio, said “The response we are getting from large global enterprises validates that we are solving an important problem for these companies. As connected products proliferate in the coming years, we expect Doppelio to become a critical piece in the IoT ecosystem. We are excited to have Mela and Axiloras investors and this funding will deepen our investments in the product and go-to-market.”

Ganapathy Venugopal, Co-Founder & CEO at Axilor Ventures, said, “Axilor and Doppelio share a common vision of creating category-leading solutions for large global enterprises. IoT devices are becoming pervasive but testing them is still hard. This leads to slower release cycles. Doppelio's advanced testing and simulation capabilities can help enterprises launch better products faster.”

Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner at Mela Ventures, said, “Doppelio is a great example of a company identifying a relevant and complex global problem and having a simple and impactful solution that can deliver value instantly. I am excited with the traction Doppelio is getting and am confident that they are on a path to becoming the category leaders in this space and being one of the game-changing global product companies out of India.”