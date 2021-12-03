Dominating mobile skins and screen protectors market in India, here's how Gadgetshieldz has been doing it

As the first decade of the 21st century came to an end, an era of new-tech began in India with touch screen smartphones, devices and whatnot, leaving people proud and wondrous.

Without much delay, Gadgetshieldz stepped out to introduce the entire nation to what's needed to protect your precious devices: screen guards and mobile skins.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Gadgetshieldz is the true pioneer in the industry of external device protection as it is the first company that introduced invisible mobile skins for smartphones in 2010 at a very economical price point.

As time passed on, Gadgetshieldz has expanded from manufacturing invisible mobile skins to multi-textured back skins ranging from rustic patterns like Wood, Leather and Stone to neo-fashioned ones like Pixels, Metallic, Hive, Raptor, Camouflage and Sandstone.

Gadgetshieldz succeeds well in providing variety for not just textures of skins, but also for the supported devices. Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, TWS, MacBooks, Gaming Consoles, Go-Pros;Gadgetshieldz has covered it all.

Gadgetshieldz has not kept itself limited to devices mentioned above; they also have a collection of multi-textured back skins for your Credit/Debit Cards and Smart Tags!

Without any question, Gadgetshieldz has a good sense of variety, and in addition, what's also great about them is that all of their products are of uncompromised quality consisting of 3M Vinyl materials along with an option of customization for the skins. When it comes to the mobile screen and body protectors, it has got virtual invisibility and self-healing properties like no other (thanks to Nano-Polymer Technology!).

Gadgetshieldz over time has received a great amount of credit for their products from various tech-media houses like Android Central, Stuff Magazine, Digital Trends, Android Authority and Phone Arena.

Gadgetshieldz has also collaborated with Xiaomi, an internationally renowned smartphone manufacturer. As a part of this collaboration, Gadgetshieldz designed and manufactured skins for Mi Poco F1 Phones and Redmi Power Banks.

Gadgetshieldz has been and will always be a precedent in a collective industry dealing with mobile skins, back skins, screen protectors and full body protectors as they have set an example of how the quality of products can be undiminished and still have a great variety.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 01:41 PM IST