Domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 25 from today; to cost Rs 859 in Delhi NCR

From today -- September 1, 2021,the oil marketing public sector undertakings (PSUs) have raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 per cylinder. This is the second consecutive month that oil companies have hiked domestic cooking prices.

Accordingly, the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder. Similarly, the price of commercial LPG cylinder is also raised by Rs 75. After the hike, a domestic cylinder would now cost Rs 859 in the national capital. LPG cylinders price vary from one state to another, due to local taxes.

A domestic cylinder cost Rs 809 on June 1. This was hiked to Rs 834 on July 1.

In Mumbai the price of a cylinder will be Rs 859.50 against Rs 834.50 in July; in Kolkata Rs 886 (Rs 861 in July), Chennai Rs 875.50 (Rs 850.50) with the price of a cylinder being the highest at Rs 958 (Rs 933 in July) in Patna.

With the high cost of fuel prices, and now the hike in domestic prices, the life of the common man becomes more difficult. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. Each household is eligible for 12 cylinders per year under the government-subsidy scheme. Though a subsidy is credited into an individual's bank account after the purchase of the LPG cylinder, the subsidy amount varies every month and is dependent on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices added with the foreign exchange rate.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:47 AM IST