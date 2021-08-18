Domestic LPG cylinder price to cost more; rates hiked by Rs 25

Advertisement

The price of domestic LPG cylinders have become dearer by Rs 25. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 859.50 in Delhi.

This is the highest price at which a “subsidised” domestic cylinder is being sold in the city following the gradual lowering of government support since the elimination of LPG subsidy in May 2020.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is also the second consecutive month that oil companies have hiked domestic cooking gas prices. A domestic cylinder cost Rs 809 on June 1. This was hiked to Rs 834 on July 1.

The new rates are effective from 17th August.

After the increased price, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 886 in Kolkata, Rs 859.5 in Mumbai, and Rs 897.5 in Lucknow. The price of 19 kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 68. The price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 1618.

Based on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of US dollar and rupee, LPG cylinder rates are revised at the beginning of each month The price of cooking gas has been increased by Rs 165 per cylinder in the last seven months.



Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:15 PM IST