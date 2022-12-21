e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDomestic demand for finished steel to grow 8% yoy: Icra

Domestic demand for finished steel to grow 8% yoy: Icra

Given the expectation of a slowdown in the pace of economic activity over the next few quarters, domestic steel demand growth is likely to moderate to 6-7 per cent in FY24, Icra said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Domestic demand for finished steel to grow 8% yoy: Icra/ Representational image | Image by sawaeng wonglakorn from Pixabay
Follow us on

The demand for finished steel in India is expected to grow eight per cent this year compared to 2021, according to rating agency Icra.

Supported by the government's infrastructure-led growth model, domestic finished steel demand has registered a double-digit growth of 11.9 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal, the ratings agency said in a report on Wednesday.

The demand is "poised to close the year with a growth of 8 per cent...7-8 per cent growth for FY 2022-23," Icra said.

Read Also
ICRA positive about Indian banking sector's growth, expects NPAs to fall
article-image

However, domestic steel companies "face a bumpier road ahead" as the external environment becomes more challenging due to elevated inflation/ energy prices and rising interest rates. Given the expectation of a slowdown in the pace of economic activity over the next few quarters, domestic steel demand growth is likely to moderate to 6-7 per cent in FY24, Icra said.

Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President & Group Head - Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA, said dependence on external financing to meet committed expansion plans is likely to increase going forward.

A gradual increase in the steel industry's borrowing levels has already been noticed during the first half of ongoing FY23, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

RBI’s interest rates may hit 6.75% mark in 2023 to buckle core inflation, says IDBI Bank’s...

RBI’s interest rates may hit 6.75% mark in 2023 to buckle core inflation, says IDBI Bank’s...

IT major Infosys buys back 14,20,000 at a price of Rs 1,514.29

IT major Infosys buys back 14,20,000 at a price of Rs 1,514.29

Bandhan Bank receives bid for written-off SBAL and group loan portfolio

Bandhan Bank receives bid for written-off SBAL and group loan portfolio

Implementation of UPI and Aadhar in India a shining example, says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Implementation of UPI and Aadhar in India a shining example, says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Coordinated approach between govt and RBI on price rise; govt equally serious about taming...

Coordinated approach between govt and RBI on price rise; govt equally serious about taming...