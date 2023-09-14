 Domestic Air Passenger Traffic In August Up By 22.81% At 12.40 Million
IndiGo held the highest market share of 63.3 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Domestic Air Passenger Traffic In August Up By 22.81% At 12.40 Million | Pic by StockSnap from Pixabay

The domestic air passenger traffic in August was up by 22.81 per cent year-on-year at 12.40 million, revealed aviation data released on Thursday. IndiGo held the highest market share of 63.3 per cent.

While the traffic saw a jump on a yearly basis but in comparison to July the numbers remained unchanged at 12.40 million passengers.

IndiGo's market shares increased slightly from 63.4 per cent in July to 63.3 per cent in August. The second highest market share holder in August was Vistara and AirAsia with 9.8 per cent. While in July Vistara's share holding was at 8.4 per cent AirAsia's was at 9.9 per cent.

While Air India's market share was at 7.1 per cent down from the 7.5 per cent in July. While Akasa Air's market share slipped to 4.2 per cent from the earlier 5.2 per cent, SpiceJet's share increased to 4.4 per cent from 4.2 per cent in July.

