DOGE For India? RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka's Poll Sets Social Media Abuzz With Top Leadership Choices; Check Who's Leading The Charge

In an interesting twist of social media chatter, the RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, sparked a lively debate on the creation of a potential "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) in India.

Taking to the social platform X, formerly Twitter, "If the Indian government has to start DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) and choose two people from the private sector, who should it be? A) Chandra, Tatas B) Gautam Adani C) Mukesh Ambani D) Nandan Nilekani E) Any name you suggest"

The response from the online community has been a whirlwind of suggestions and votes, with netizens proposing their top picks.

An X user wrote, "Nandan Nilakeni & Sridhar Vembu - Nandan has lot of experience implementing govt projects such as Aadhar and has deep knowledge about govt inefficiencies - Sridhar runs a very lean multi billion dollar company and carefully spends on things that matter the most."

Another user added, "India mein to pehle hi DOGE chal raha. Before election, everyone asks - Is baar humein kya DOGE?"

"If indian government starting a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) would be a great step! My choices: A) Chandra from Tatas - known for strong leadership and focus on efficiency. D) Nandan Nilekani - experienced in public projects like Aadhaar, with a tech-driven approach to solving issues. They’d bring a solid mix of expertise and vision!," added another user responding to it.

Screengrab of the comments |

In his follow-up post, Goenka posted results, and wrote "Based on popular choice, it seems Nandan Nilekani and Chandra, Tatas would make a fine team for DOGE. And my heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming support in nominating me for the Department Of Dubious Governance & Yawns, or DODGY!

The Spark Behind the DOGE Idea

The concept of DOGE first gained traction when US President-elect Donald Trump announced the formation of this department in his administration.

Tasked with improving governance and curbing wasteful expenditures, Trump appointed two well known figures, Space X and Tesla owner Elon Musk and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the charge, with a deadline set for 2026.