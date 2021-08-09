Does a startup require digital marketing? Here's why

The marketplace is a jammed alley of startups; every business follows a different path, but each route leads to a common interest called profit earning.

Startups/ brands aspire to achieve advancement by communicating with customers and convincing them to buy. Here, the “connecting bridge” between a brand and a customer is marketing.

The business sector experiences blazing competition where established organizations attract potential customers via innumerable well-tailored promotional campaigns. And, to compete with these prominent corporations, the mantra followed by today’s thriving startups is the implementation of efficacious methodologies, brand staging and digital manifestation.

What is Digital Marketing?

Digital Marketing is a modern-day marketing exercise that includes email, social media, web-based promotional ads, texts, and multimedia messages. It distinctively navigates brand recognition, propels communication, boosts customer engagement, targets segmented audiences to usher high ROI, ROAS, and sustain web ranking and user retention rate. To encapsulate digital marketing, it is a marketing campaign that involves digital communication.

Why Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing strategies are not an alien concept anymore and a highly appreciated approach for functional lead generation. A brand without a framed marketing scheme is endangered to failure. Hence, to avoid such risky limitations, adhering to online marketing is the best for brand awareness and growth.

Benefits of Digital Marketing for Startups

Extensive Reach

The core benefit of digital marketing is that startups easily get to reach audiences regardless of their location via sponsored online ads or creative digital campaigns by leveraging social platforms. The favourability of brand visibility enhancement through online medium is more likely high due to an adequate digital content consumption rate.

Cost-effectiveness

Most startups at their incipient stages do not have a great monetary budget allotted for marketing. Thus, digital marketing serves as a boon for them as it satisfies goals with less financial expenses, unlike the traditional channels (newspaper ads and television spots).

Trackable results

Digital marketing gives brands the power to monitor their live campaigns and sales statistics. Starting from strategizing to execution, keeping analytical track is crucially vital for performance purposes. The unambiguous data-driven result offers transparency in each marketing funnel and guides better solutions to acquire effective ROI.

Connection with customers

Startups require digital marketing to connect and communicate with their audience in real-time. It benefits brands to understand better about the customer interest. Plus, honest responses improve their service quality and maintain brand credibility.

Point to Remember: Always attend to customer queries and experience feedback.

Surging Web Traffic

An organized, well-executed and high performing digital marketing campaign is extremely capable of surging unstoppable web traffic. Potential leads can be redirected to the website via backlinking and converted into customers by suitable nurturing tactics.

Personalization

The liberty of personalization is an indispensable benefit that digital marketing offers to brands. Based on the performance analytics of digital marketing, brands gather specific consumer data and formulate their upcoming strategies accordingly. This data not only offers content flexibility but targets the audience more accurately.

Facilitate conversion

Maintaining conversion rate is the goal of every startup, and digital marketing allows customers to access products within a click to successfully pace lead generation and sales for high conversions along the sales funnel.



(Siddhartha Vanvani is CEO, Digidarts, a digital marketing agency)